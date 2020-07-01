All apartments in Reynoldsburg
6394 Birchview Drive North

Location

6394 Birchview Drive North, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Bi Level home with all new floors, kitchen, bath, windows and doors, furnace and a/c, lights, blinds. fixtures. Upper floor has large living with laminate floors, new large eat in kitchen with all appliances, master bed with walk in closet and access to new bath, 2nd bedroom. Lower level has 3rd bedroom, a family room, laundry and 1/2 bath, and walks out to garage. Also includes 1 car attached garage, rear deck, driveway. Reynoldsburg schools. Rents for 1200 per month and 1200 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, water and trash. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6394 Birchview Drive North have any available units?
6394 Birchview Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 6394 Birchview Drive North have?
Some of 6394 Birchview Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6394 Birchview Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
6394 Birchview Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6394 Birchview Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 6394 Birchview Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reynoldsburg.
Does 6394 Birchview Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 6394 Birchview Drive North offers parking.
Does 6394 Birchview Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6394 Birchview Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6394 Birchview Drive North have a pool?
No, 6394 Birchview Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 6394 Birchview Drive North have accessible units?
No, 6394 Birchview Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 6394 Birchview Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6394 Birchview Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6394 Birchview Drive North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6394 Birchview Drive North has units with air conditioning.

