6394 Birchview Drive North

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Bi Level home with all new floors, kitchen, bath, windows and doors, furnace and a/c, lights, blinds. fixtures. Upper floor has large living with laminate floors, new large eat in kitchen with all appliances, master bed with walk in closet and access to new bath, 2nd bedroom. Lower level has 3rd bedroom, a family room, laundry and 1/2 bath, and walks out to garage. Also includes 1 car attached garage, rear deck, driveway. Reynoldsburg schools. Rents for 1200 per month and 1200 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, water and trash. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

