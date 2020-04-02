All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Find more places like 1084 Lancaster Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reynoldsburg, OH
/
1084 Lancaster Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1084 Lancaster Avenue

1084 Lancaster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reynoldsburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1084 Lancaster Avenue, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bth, Classic Mid-20th Century Ranch- Call 614-361-3919
2 Car Detached Garage. Full Basement , Fridge/Stove and A/C Included.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have any available units?
1084 Lancaster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have?
Some of 1084 Lancaster Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Lancaster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Lancaster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Lancaster Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1084 Lancaster Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1084 Lancaster Avenue offers parking.
Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Lancaster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have a pool?
No, 1084 Lancaster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1084 Lancaster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1084 Lancaster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1084 Lancaster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1084 Lancaster Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane
Reynoldsburg, OH 43004
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Similar Pages

Reynoldsburg 1 BedroomsReynoldsburg 2 Bedrooms
Reynoldsburg Apartments with BalconiesReynoldsburg Apartments with Garages
Reynoldsburg Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University