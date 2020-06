Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 Bed 2 Bath in Arlington Heights - We've converted this office space in to a fresh new updated 3 bed 2 full bath home. Great sized rooms, lots of closet space, fully updated kitchen, lots of parking space.



Take a virtual tour of the property at the link below:



https://my.matterport.com/vr/show/?m=k5VijuaQ2Wm



The entrance is in the back, apply today!



(RLNE5669749)