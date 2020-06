Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Great Opportunity!!! Call for your Private Tour of this Beautiful Home! Located on a Large Beautiful Lot. Center Island Open Floor Plan Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Wonderful Master Suite with Large Sitting Area and Private Deck. Finished Lower Level with Full Kitchen and Theater Room, Fantastic Outdoor Space with Deck and Patio, 5 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage... The list Really does go on and on! This home is a tremendous value!