5313 Cooper Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY- Beautiful Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Plain City - ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE? This is a beautiful and very well-maintained 2 story home. Spacious Living Room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace makes this home cozy. Large kitchen with a center island, eat-in area, bay window, with door leading to the patio. Lots of counter space and cabinets! Fully applianced kitchen with access from the Living Room and Dining room.. Access to the laundry room, garage, half bathroom. Upstairs offers a Loft great for a kids play area, office, workout room (options are endless). The Master bedroom offers cathedral ceilings, an in suite bathroom, with standing shower and large tub. His and hers vanity. Large walk in closet. Each bedroom offers it own unique style. Recently updated bathroom. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space including a crawl space.



Conveniently located less than a mile from Der Dutchman

Mid Ohio Sports Center

Costco

Easy access to St Rt 33 and I270



6 MONTH LEASE TERM ONLY



Pet Friendly



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



