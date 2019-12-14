All apartments in Plain City
Last updated December 14 2019

5313 Cooper Lane

5313 Cooper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5313 Cooper Lane, Plain City, OH 43064

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY- Beautiful Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Plain City - ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE? This is a beautiful and very well-maintained 2 story home. Spacious Living Room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace makes this home cozy. Large kitchen with a center island, eat-in area, bay window, with door leading to the patio. Lots of counter space and cabinets! Fully applianced kitchen with access from the Living Room and Dining room.. Access to the laundry room, garage, half bathroom. Upstairs offers a Loft great for a kids play area, office, workout room (options are endless). The Master bedroom offers cathedral ceilings, an in suite bathroom, with standing shower and large tub. His and hers vanity. Large walk in closet. Each bedroom offers it own unique style. Recently updated bathroom. Unfinished basement with lots of storage space including a crawl space.

Conveniently located less than a mile from Der Dutchman
Mid Ohio Sports Center
Costco
Easy access to St Rt 33 and I270

6 MONTH LEASE TERM ONLY

Pet Friendly

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Cooper Lane have any available units?
5313 Cooper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plain City, OH.
What amenities does 5313 Cooper Lane have?
Some of 5313 Cooper Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Cooper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Cooper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Cooper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Cooper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Cooper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5313 Cooper Lane offers parking.
Does 5313 Cooper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Cooper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Cooper Lane have a pool?
No, 5313 Cooper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Cooper Lane have accessible units?
No, 5313 Cooper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Cooper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Cooper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 Cooper Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5313 Cooper Lane has units with air conditioning.
