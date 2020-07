Waterstone Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere. Each home's sophisticated interior is accented with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and energy-efficient designs. We invite you to live luxuriously with a resort-style pool and sunning deck, theater and DVD library, outdoor grilling, private dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center, extensive community rooms, and so much more!