Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Perrysburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...




Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Perrysburg
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.




Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Perrysburg
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.




Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.




Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Perrysburg
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.




Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Perrysburg




Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
13 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.




Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.




Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.




Last updated January 21 at 07:04pm
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.




Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.




Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Side
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.



Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Maumee
1815 Key Street - 8
1815 Key Street, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$729
725 sqft
2 bed 1 bath apartment located in Maumee! Updated interior, brand new flooring throughout, off street parking Water $20 monthly. Resident pays gas and electric. Laundry On-site.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
Eastgate Apartments
2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
415 sqft
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614 We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price.



Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Side
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.



Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
860 Prouty
860 Prouty Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1490 sqft
3 Bedroom in S. Toledo - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home featuring a living room, dining room, basement and garage. Drive by and check it out. If interested, call Flex Realty Property Management at 419-843-4335 to schedule a showing.



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Side
2548 Broadway Street
2548 Broadway, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Huge two bedroom Apartment blocks from Toledo Zoo - Property Id: 35381 Really big and nice two bedroom apartment a block from the Toledo Zoo and park. Right across the street from the Maumee River.
Results within 10 miles of Perrysburg




Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
187 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.




Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Charing Cross
1017 South Main Street, Bowling Green, OH
Studio
$485
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charing Cross Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1553 sqft
Featuring exceptional two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, Derby Village offers all the space you need in the location you desire.




Last updated February 22 at 03:11pm
1 Unit Available
Reynolds Corners
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
City Guide for Perrysburg, OH

"Meet me in the evening where the river is low. Meet me on the waters of the Ohio." (-- Patty Griffin)

Perrysburg is a city in Wood County, Ohio, with a population of 20,623. It sits along the Maumee River and is effectively a suburb of Toledo, which surpassed it in size many years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Perrysburg, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Perrysburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

