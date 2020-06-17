1232 Foor Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

YOUTUBE (https://youtu.be/PhysJXmoCY0) Nearly brand new! Massive 5BR, 3.5BA, 3388sq ft. gorgeous home in Legacy Estates has it all: 2 master suites (one upstairs and one down), huge open-concept great room/kitchen/eat-in area that flows to sunroom/additional dining space, stainless appliances, oversized island, beautiful upgraded cabinets, upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms, oversized tile shower in downstairs master, huge upstairs loft/family room/playroom with office space, 4 large bedrooms upstairs, 10x20 deck walkout from sunroom, 3 car garage, full basement with walkout. Generac whole house generator. Built in 2016! School District: SOUTHWEST LICKING