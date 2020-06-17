All apartments in Pataskala
Find more places like 1232 Foor Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pataskala, OH
/
1232 Foor Blvd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

1232 Foor Blvd

1232 Foor Boulevard · (614) 269-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pataskala
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1232 Foor Boulevard, Pataskala, OH 43062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOUTUBE (https://youtu.be/PhysJXmoCY0) Nearly brand new! Massive 5BR, 3.5BA, 3388sq ft. gorgeous home in Legacy Estates has it all: 2 master suites (one upstairs and one down), huge open-concept great room/kitchen/eat-in area that flows to sunroom/additional dining space, stainless appliances, oversized island, beautiful upgraded cabinets, upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms, oversized tile shower in downstairs master, huge upstairs loft/family room/playroom with office space, 4 large bedrooms upstairs, 10x20 deck walkout from sunroom, 3 car garage, full basement with walkout. Generac whole house generator. Built in 2016! School District: SOUTHWEST LICKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Foor Blvd have any available units?
1232 Foor Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Foor Blvd have?
Some of 1232 Foor Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Foor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Foor Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Foor Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Foor Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pataskala.
Does 1232 Foor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Foor Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1232 Foor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Foor Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Foor Blvd have a pool?
No, 1232 Foor Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Foor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1232 Foor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Foor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Foor Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Foor Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 Foor Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1232 Foor Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard
Pataskala, OH 43062
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive
Pataskala, OH 43062

Similar Pages

Pataskala 2 BedroomsPataskala 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pataskala Accessible ApartmentsPataskala Apartments with Balcony
Pataskala Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity