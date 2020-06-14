/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Parma, OH
Parma
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Ohio City
3646 Bailey Ave
3646 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Bailey Furnished Airbnb Rental - Property Id: 257810 3 bed, 1 bath single family house Completely renovated Granite countertops Fully furnished 3 queen beds In suite washer and dryer All utilities included Fenced in yard In the heart of Ohio
Ohio City
2828 York Ave
2828 York Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
York Furnished Short Term AirBnb - Property Id: 254496 Completely renovated, FURNISHED single family home in the heart of Ohio City.
Detroit - Shoreway
7539 Father Frascati - 1
7539 Father Frascati Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2300 sqft
THE Edgewater Luxury Collection of Battery Park! This stunning townhome which features soaring lake and city views in an amazing location.
Detroit - Shoreway
1341 West 65th Street - down, Down
1341 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
900 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, (Downstairs Unit) is available in Cleveland's desirable Gordon Square Arts District.
Results within 10 miles of Parma
Verified
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified
Warehouse District
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$794
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
Verified
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified
Gateway District
Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,765
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1871 sqft
Stunning interiors with views of the Cleveland skyline. Large windows, jetted tub and spacious floor plans. Just minutes from the lake, Downtown Cleveland and the business district.
Verified
Downtown
The Avenue District
1211 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1120 sqft
This NEWLY RENOVATED property is comprised of sixty-two 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments and two-story penthouse town-homes.
Verified
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
Verified
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Glenville
10621 Ashbury Ave
10621 Ashbury Avenue, Cleveland, OH
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2188 sqft
The home has been completely remodeled in each room! Brand new kitchen! Brand new bathrooms! Six beds in total! This house comes fully furnished too with TV and WIFI! Just bring your clothes! Walking distance to CWRU, University Hospital, The
Ohio City
2222 Detroit Ave
2222 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4618 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY APARTMENT. The gem of Stonebridge Towers. 4618 square foot three level Penthouse with approximately 1250 additional square footage of outdoor terrace enjoyment and three cars deeded private entrance from garage with power gates.
174 Somerset Dr
174 Somerset Drive, Medina County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
3135 sqft
Great location!! One of the few fully furnished rentals in the area! One of the few short term rentals in the area that comes furnished or unfurnished!!! This impeccable Colonial located in Hinckley Township on a secluded street is a MUST SEE! The
Hough
8316 Chester Pky
8316 Chester Parkway, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1854 sqft
Sought after FURNISHED townhome in the heart of University Circle. Lovely three bedroom townhouse has so much you will enjoy! Relax in the spacious living room bathed in light, and featuring a fireplace for warming up to on those cool evenings...
