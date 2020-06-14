Apartment List
/
OH
/
parma
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 9 at 03:59pm
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Results within 1 mile of Parma

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
6208 Northcliff Ave.
6208 Northcliff Avenue, Brooklyn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Bungalow in Brooklyn Available Now! - Don't miss your chance to call this beautiful 2 bedroom bungalow your new home. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen. Large attic and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$878
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rockport Square
2 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Guernsey Apartments 2836 Franklin Blvd, at the corner of 29th and Franklin Blvd in Hingetown. Guernsey was built in 1904 and has been completely renovated.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 02:19pm
Tremont
3 Units Available
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3451 W 132nd St
3451 West 132nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1148 sqft
Three Bedroom Single FamilyHardwood Floors - Lovely 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family home on Clevelands West Side. Hardwood floors throughout. The spacious living room features a decorative fireplace. Enclosed porch off of the dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
12810 Matherson ave off 130
12810 Matherson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
A nice 4 bedrooms for rent for 1000 - Property Id: 300883 Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom colonial home situated on the westside of Cleveland. Freshly painted throughout features new laminate wood floors in throughout .

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rockport Square
1 Unit Available
1631 Lakewood Ave A (Downstairs)
1631 Lakewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Charming Lakewood 2Bd/1B; Outdoor Living Space - Property Id: 296945 **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 6/13 FROM 1:00- 2:30PM** CONTACT JANE ELLEN AT janee311@gmail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3903 Bailey Ave Back
3903 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Bailey back house. Single - Property Id: 279365 COMING SOON..... Large, newly renovated single family house on Bailey ave in the heart of Ohio City. Everything in the house is new.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Parma, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parma renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Parma 1 BedroomsParma 1 BedroomsParma 2 BedroomsParma 2 BedroomsParma 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParma 3 BedroomsParma 3 BedroomsParma Accessible ApartmentsParma Apartments with BalconyParma Apartments with Balcony
Parma Apartments with GarageParma Apartments with GarageParma Apartments with GymParma Apartments with GymParma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParma Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParma Apartments with ParkingParma Apartments with ParkingParma Apartments with Pool
Parma Apartments with PoolParma Apartments with Washer-DryerParma Apartments with Washer-DryerParma Dog Friendly ApartmentsParma Dog Friendly ApartmentsParma Furnished ApartmentsParma Pet Friendly PlacesParma Pet Friendly PlacesParma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus