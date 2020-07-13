/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
97 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH
23 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
10 Units Available
Parma Heights
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
29 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$816
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
1 Unit Available
Parma
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Parma
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
43 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$923
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$901
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
30 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
7 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
11 Units Available
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr, North Royalton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
830 sqft
Living at Oak Brook Gardens means a convenient location and a comfortable home. Residents can enjoy lounging on the sun deck beside the pool or walking in Mill Stream Run Reservation that is just minutes from the community.
8 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
7 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
9 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
6 Units Available
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
940 sqft
Quiet residential community in a wooded setting close to I-77 and I-71. Pool with sundeck, parking garage and laundry facilities on-site. Heat and water included in the rent.
6 Units Available
Parma
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
Parma
3300 Dentzler Rd
3300 Dentzler Road, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
3300 Dentzler Road, Parma - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home! $1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
1 Unit Available
Parma
2703 Hearthstone Rd
2703 Hearthstone Road, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1174 sqft
2703 Hearthstone, Parma - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home $1,197 rent / $1,197 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
3620 West 129th St
3620 West 129th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1260 sqft
3620 W 129th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 -- Lovely & cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
1 Unit Available
West Boulevard
3594 West 102 Street
3594 West 102nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1081 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072385?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy updated 3BD home on Cleveland's West side. Updated Kitchen with Eat-in Area. Newly painted! New neutral carpet.
