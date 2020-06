Amenities

Thinking of moving to Geauga County? Here is your chance! This upstairs 2 bedroom apartment has been updated with granite countertops and newer sink. Stove and fridge- just bring your microwave. New flooring and paint. In-unit laundry! Washer and dryer. New washing machine installed this year (2020). Private well with city sewer. Apartment sits back off of the road. Cardinal schools! Schedule your showing today!