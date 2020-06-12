/
2 bedroom apartments
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Painesville, OH
29 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1193 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
$
19 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1245 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
Results within 5 miles of Painesville
27 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
10 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
1 Unit Available
8755 Jackson Street 2
8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 12-1pm No Private Showings.
1 Unit Available
5950 Andrews Rd
5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
1 Unit Available
5966 Andrews Rd
5966 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Results within 10 miles of Painesville
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.
1 Unit Available
6436 Iroquois Trl
6436 Iroquois Trail, Mentor, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths plus a third Bonus room for a baby or an office. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout.
1 Unit Available
5689 Ivy Drive
5689 Ivy Drive, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
836 sqft
Total remodel completed May 2020. The pictures are all current, as the home looks now. Energy efficient home with brand new stainless steel appliances, water heater, washer and dryer and includes central air.
