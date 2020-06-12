/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oregon, OH
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
726 Earl St
726 Earl Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
East Toledo
221 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3125 Cottage
3125 Cottage Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1098 sqft
Freshly Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Home - Make this comfortable 2 bedroom house your home. New beautiful flooring throughout the first floor and bathroom. New furnace and water heater. Appliances include gas stove and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1942 Barrows St
1942 Barrows Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
1088 sqft
Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath with Bonus Room - This 1,088 SqFt 2 Bed 1 Bath House Boasts A Bonus Room That Can Be Used As An Office Or Game Room! The Large Loft Bedroom Has Lots Of Built In Storage. New Flooring Throughout The Whole House.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1944 Crosswell Place
1944 Crosswell Place, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
1056 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Duplex Apartment in the Ottawa Area - 2 Bed/1 Bath upper duplex apartment in the Ottawa area available for a Housing Voucher recipient. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. There is a separate washer and dryer hookup for the unit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
2 Units Available
1391 W Sylvania Ave
1391 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
We have 1 and 2 bedroom units available at Watermark Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $445/mo. with heat and water included in rental price.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4231 Harvest Lane - 3
4231 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Coin operated laundry on site.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
4120 Garden Park Drive
4120 Garden Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1143 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Central air * Carpet throughout * Enclosed front porch To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
801 Catalina Cove
801 Catalina Cv, Luna Pier, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1034 sqft
For Rent: Spacious 2-story Condo In The beautiful Luna Pier! Lake views. Open First Floor Layout Includes Large Living & Kitchen w/ a Pantry & All Kitchen Appliances Included. Upstairs Has Two Large bedrooms, Each With a Closet.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OH
Plymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MISylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MINorthville, MIDexter, MI