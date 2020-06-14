Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Olde West Chester, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olde West Chester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to cle...
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,338
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 14
41 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,092
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,146
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 14
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Last updated June 14
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.

Last updated June 14
5777 Lisa Ct
5777 Lisa Court, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room.

Last updated April 4
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.

Last updated April 4
12164 First Avenue
12164 First Avenue, Highpoint, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Location, Location, Location - Great schools, quiet street, big back yard. Cute 2 BR house. Recently updated inside. Hardwood floors throughout. Good starter home. Accessible to shopping. (RLNE2421150)
Last updated June 14
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,111
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Last updated June 14
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated June 14
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated June 14
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,229
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Olde West Chester, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olde West Chester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

