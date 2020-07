Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed pool hot tub playground yoga

Springs at West Chester Apartments in West Chester, Ohio is a brand new, gated, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community near I-75 Cincinnati-Daytona corridor. Featuring a multi-story urban design with lofted apartment homes, great location and luxury apartment amenities will make Springs at West Chester Apartments an excellent place to call home. Your new home features, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, & 2" faux-wood blinds. Every home will have its own town-home style private entry. Easy access to I-75 and walk-ability to West Chester Town Centre, entertainment centers and restaurants makes Springs at West Chester the perfect place to live, work, and play in the West Chester Township.