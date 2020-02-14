All apartments in Obetz
Find more places like 4281 Ethel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Obetz, OH
/
4281 Ethel Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:48 PM

4281 Ethel Road

4281 Ethel Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4281 Ethel Road South, Obetz, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Groveport schools 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch home with no basement. Master bedroom has a 1/2 bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath, Large living room with bay window and built ins. Large kitchen with white cabinets, and all appliances supplied. First floor laundry room. Has central A/C, mini blinds. large rear yard, in the small town of Obetz, but close to freeway and amenities. Rents for 1075 month+1075 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4281 Ethel Road have any available units?
4281 Ethel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Obetz, OH.
Is 4281 Ethel Road currently offering any rent specials?
4281 Ethel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4281 Ethel Road pet-friendly?
No, 4281 Ethel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Obetz.
Does 4281 Ethel Road offer parking?
No, 4281 Ethel Road does not offer parking.
Does 4281 Ethel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4281 Ethel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4281 Ethel Road have a pool?
No, 4281 Ethel Road does not have a pool.
Does 4281 Ethel Road have accessible units?
No, 4281 Ethel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4281 Ethel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4281 Ethel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4281 Ethel Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4281 Ethel Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Groveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus