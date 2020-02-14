4281 Ethel Road

Amenities

Groveport schools 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch home with no basement. Master bedroom has a 1/2 bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath, Large living room with bay window and built ins. Large kitchen with white cabinets, and all appliances supplied. First floor laundry room. Has central A/C, mini blinds. large rear yard, in the small town of Obetz, but close to freeway and amenities. Rents for 1075 month+1075 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

