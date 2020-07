Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed home w/ attached garage 1175 - Welcome to 2411 Bridlewood Blvd. located in Obetz, Ohio. This is a large 3 bedroom house with two bathrooms and an attached garage. New luxury vinyl plank barnyard style flooring throughout, accented with a light grey wall color. The master bedroom has a BRAND NEW BATHROOM with double shower heads. There is a park right down the road! Tenant must supply their own appliances. Call Bailey for a showing today 614-949-3624



