/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH
Norwood
2016 Wayland Avenue
2016 Wayland Avenue, Norwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
This newly renovated student housing property will have you ecstatic. Tons of space and lot's of old charm.
Norwood
3811 Floral Ave
3811 Floral Avenue, Norwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available August 1st visit smithrents.com to schedule a showing. Quiet neighborhood close to Hyde Park, Oakley, Xavier, and Rookwood Commons. Minutes from 71 and 75. 3 BR 1 BA 2nd and 3rd floor apartment in a duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Evanston
3524 Hudson Avenue 2
3524 Hudson Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Spacious 2 Family Near I71, Xavier, Hyde Park - Property Id: 229931 Spacious 4 bedroom on 2nd and 3rd floors of a 2 family home. Carpeted on 3rd floor. Hardwood floors on 2nd floor. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in basement.
Evanston
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Avondale
907 Lexington Ave
907 Lexington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Victorian 6 Bedroom House - Property Id: 218490 Large and beautiful fully renovated and remodeled six bedroom mansion styled victorian house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry. New central air and heating system.
Evanston
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 06/19/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
Evanston
2004 Hewitt Avenue,
2004 Hewitt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1073 sqft
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Hyde Park
2316 Dana Avenue
2316 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1921 sqft
Picture Perfect! Gorgeous kitchen with granite stainless steel appliances, tile, wine frig. Updated bath. Desirable Hyde Park! Move in Ready!
Hyde Park
3515 Clarkwood Place
3515 Clark Wood Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1696 sqft
Classic Tudor style home on quite no outlet Lane, short walk to all Hyde Park Square offers! 2 year lease.
Hyde Park
2900 Linwood Avenue
2900 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Beautiful 5 bedroom rental in Hyde Park with access to pool. Fireplace in living room. Owner pays heat, water and trash. Available unit is 2nd floor of home only.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Hyde Park
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Deer Park
7812 Matson Court
7812 Matson Court, Deer Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1747 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 3-bedroom cape cod is conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in Deer Park.
Carthage
228 West 70th Street,
228 West 70th Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1244 sqft
228 West 70th Street, Available 07/10/20 228 West 70th St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** We have a beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Cincinnati that is almost ready for your move in! This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, a
CUF
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Avondale
3564 Estes Pl First Flr
3564 Estes Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unit First Flr Available 06/15/20 3 bed in Bond Hill - Property Id: 156559 Complete renovation - everything brand new - gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath first floor apt. No pets No Section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Madisonville
5659 Bramble Avenue,
5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1266 sqft
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio.
Northside
1527 Chase Avenue,
1527 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1496 sqft
1527 Chase Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Cincinnati.
The Heights
454 Warner St.
454 Warner Street, Cincinnati, OH
454 Warner St. Available 08/01/20 Clifton 5 Bedroom House - Available August 1st 2020! 5 bedroom with off-street parking, close to campus and surrounding restaurants.