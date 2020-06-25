4744 Ridgeway Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street. It can be considered a small 1 bedroom or a large studio apartment, Unit includes hardwood floors, carpet, full size fridge and stove in kitchen, freshly painted, utilities INCLUDED in price, and washer and dryer access INCLUDED as well in the basement where you also have storage space. *Also a brand new bathroom will be completed before move-in!

All prospective tenants must read and meet our criteria before scheduling a showing:

-Verifiable income must be at least 3x monthly rent ($1785)

-Credit score of 650+

-No smoking

-No pets (negotiable)

-No felonies or evictions

-No section 8, sorry



If you qualify, please CALL our showing agent today to receive a link for a video walk through, and application if still interested!