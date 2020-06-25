All apartments in Norwood
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

4744 Ridgeway Ave.

4744 Ridgeway Avenue · (513) 888-7312
Location

4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street. It can be considered a small 1 bedroom or a large studio apartment, Unit includes hardwood floors, carpet, full size fridge and stove in kitchen, freshly painted, utilities INCLUDED in price, and washer and dryer access INCLUDED as well in the basement where you also have storage space. *Also a brand new bathroom will be completed before move-in!
All prospective tenants must read and meet our criteria before scheduling a showing:
-Verifiable income must be at least 3x monthly rent ($1785)
-Credit score of 650+
-No smoking
-No pets (negotiable)
-No felonies or evictions
-No section 8, sorry

If you qualify, please CALL our showing agent today to receive a link for a video walk through, and application if still interested!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have any available units?
4744 Ridgeway Ave. has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have?
Some of 4744 Ridgeway Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 Ridgeway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Ridgeway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Ridgeway Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. offer parking?
No, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have a pool?
No, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 Ridgeway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 Ridgeway Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
