59 Apartments for rent in Northbrook, OH with hardwood floors

1 of 8

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
3156 Glenaire Dr
3156 Glenaire Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
This home has sparkling hardwood floors, fluffy carpet in the bedrooms, newer appliances in the kitchen, lots of yard space, an extra sitting room, the list goes on! Open house dates: Sunday, 3/15 12:30-1:30 Tuesday 3/17 1:30-2:15 Thursday 3/19
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1198 West Way,
1198 West Way, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1613 sqft
1198 West Way, Available 06/19/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mount Healthy
1 Unit Available
1425 Van Fleet Ave
1425 Van Fleet Avenue, Mount Healthy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1085 sqft
1425 Van Fleet Ave Available 06/15/20 Mt Health cul-de-sac - Nice cape cod on a dead end street. Large yard. Hardwood floors; fresh and clean. Full basement for storage or extra room. (RLNE5184047)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
1833 Sterling Ave
1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches. WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app. (RLNE3498508)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenhills
1 Unit Available
14 Chalmers Ln
14 Chalmers Lane, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
Clean 2 bed/1 bath townhouse with several parks & village shopping center in walking distance. Lots of closets & storage. Hardwood floors. Laundry hook-ups, Large deck, No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2002013)

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
5825 Glenview Avenue
5825 Glenview Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
Endless space with Victorian elegance! Features 6 large bedrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters & exposed brick, updated baths, 4 marble fireplaces and 2nd floor laundry room all on wooded 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
4417 Colerain Avenue
4417 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant will pay all utilities. On the bus line. Owner is accepting assistance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1419 Ambrose Avenue
1419 Ambrose Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Newly remodeled two family with each unit having brand new kitchen appliances, water heater, & heating. Gorgeous interior with awesome hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Northbrook
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,127
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,339
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,030
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Paddock Hills
6 Units Available
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lockland
7 Units Available
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
West End
1 Unit Available
432 Hopkins Street-4
432 Hopkins Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
950 sq. ft. unit with private entry includes water, stainless kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer in-unit, New floors, Updated bath, Betts-Longworth Historical District, 2 blocks to Washington Park, very quiet street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
126 East 6th Street - 705
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
NEW Downtown Listing for May! Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Cincinnati's Central Business District! Schedule your tour today! · New appliances · Tall ceilings · Amazing lighting! · Historic charm · In-unit washer and dryer 126 E 6th Street |

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3172 Mozart Ave.
3172 Mozart Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1535 sqft
3172 Mozart Ave. Available 07/04/20 (Coming Soon!) Classic Tudor Style 4 Bedroom 1 & 1/2 Bath Home - This four (4) bedroom home features hardwood floors through out with a Rookwood type fireplace in the Living Room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Northbrook, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

