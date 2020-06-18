Rent Calculator
All apartments in North College Hill
Find more places like 1833 Sterling Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North College Hill, OH
/
1833 Sterling Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1833 Sterling Ave
1833 Sterling Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH 45239
North College Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches.
WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app.
(RLNE3498508)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have any available units?
1833 Sterling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North College Hill, OH
.
Is 1833 Sterling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Sterling Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Sterling Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North College Hill
.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave offer parking?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have a pool?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have accessible units?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
