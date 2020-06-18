All apartments in North College Hill
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1833 Sterling Ave

1833 Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH 45239
North College Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches.

WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app.

(RLNE3498508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Sterling Ave have any available units?
1833 Sterling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North College Hill, OH.
Is 1833 Sterling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Sterling Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Sterling Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North College Hill.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave offer parking?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have a pool?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have accessible units?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Sterling Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Sterling Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
