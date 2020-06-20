All apartments in Newark
83 North Williams Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

83 North Williams Street

83 North Williams Street · (740) 616-8671
Location

83 North Williams Street, Newark, OH 43055

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 979 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 2 bedroom house, with 2 large living spaces on lower level.
Brand new central air system, new flooring and paint throughout. New vinyl windows just installed.
Detached garage/shed for storage. Large fenced backyard.
Washer and dryer hookups (stacked unit only).
- Income must be greater than 3x rent
- No previous evictions
- No felonies
- Background and Credit check required for all applicants
- No Smoking
- No Pets
- All utilities (electric, water, gas, trash) paid by tenant
- Tenant responsible for lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 North Williams Street have any available units?
83 North Williams Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 North Williams Street have?
Some of 83 North Williams Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 North Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
83 North Williams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 North Williams Street pet-friendly?
No, 83 North Williams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 83 North Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 83 North Williams Street does offer parking.
Does 83 North Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 North Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 North Williams Street have a pool?
No, 83 North Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 83 North Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 83 North Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 83 North Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 North Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 North Williams Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 North Williams Street has units with air conditioning.
