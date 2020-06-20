83 North Williams Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 2 bedroom house, with 2 large living spaces on lower level.

Brand new central air system, new flooring and paint throughout. New vinyl windows just installed.

Detached garage/shed for storage. Large fenced backyard.

Washer and dryer hookups (stacked unit only).

- Income must be greater than 3x rent

- No previous evictions

- No felonies

- Background and Credit check required for all applicants

- No Smoking

- No Pets

- All utilities (electric, water, gas, trash) paid by tenant

- Tenant responsible for lawn care



