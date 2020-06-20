83 North Williams Street

Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom house, with 2 large living spaces on lower level.
Brand new central air system, new flooring and paint throughout. New vinyl windows just installed.
Detached garage/shed for storage. Large fenced backyard.
Washer and dryer hookups (stacked unit only).
- Income must be greater than 3x rent
- No previous evictions
- No felonies
- Background and Credit check required for all applicants
- No Smoking
- No Pets
- All utilities (electric, water, gas, trash) paid by tenant
- Tenant responsible for lawn care
