35 North Avenue.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

35 North Avenue

35 North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

35 North Avenue, Newark, OH 43055

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Huge, beautifully redone home with quick access to downtown Newark, New Albany, Columbus, etc. Newly finished hardwood and tile floors, new electrical work, plumbing, furnace and a/c. Newer siding and roof. Kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Nice quiet block walking distance to everything in downtown Newark as well as quick access to the bike path and highway. Landlord pays for water and trash. Metro is accepted, will need to be approved. Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1037026

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 35 North Avenue have any available units?
35 North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, OH.
What amenities does 35 North Avenue have?
Some of 35 North Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 35 North Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 North Avenue offers parking.
Does 35 North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 North Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 North Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 North Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 North Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 North Avenue has units with air conditioning.

