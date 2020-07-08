35 North Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Huge, beautifully redone home with quick access to downtown Newark, New Albany, Columbus, etc. Newly finished hardwood and tile floors, new electrical work, plumbing, furnace and a/c. Newer siding and roof. Kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Nice quiet block walking distance to everything in downtown Newark as well as quick access to the bike path and highway. Landlord pays for water and trash. Metro is accepted, will need to be approved. Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1037026