Seller is willing to lease or sell. Great Granville Schools home with Newark taxes. Newly refinished hardwood floors, kitchen has granite counters, updated bathroom, large private lot with swing set, deluxe master bath with new tile shower, double sinks and oversized closet, second floor laundry, lots of storage, and thought. Approximately 340 sf of finished space in the lower level. Great neighborhood to raise a family. The deck will be replaced in the near future. Realtor owned.