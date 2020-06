Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets fireplace media room

5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools.

4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Freshly painted in neutral pallet

Large island kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Entire first floor has beautiful hardwood floors.

Stunning stacked stone fireplace!

Huge Finished basement

Washer and Dryer.

Home has surround sound throughout home and to the backyard.



This Michener II Model built by Ryan Homes has it all. As you enter the foyer, your greeted by an unobstructed view of the open great room and turned staircase filled with light from dramatic windows through out 1st floor.

Four columns in the 2 story foyer separate the formal dining & living room.

Cherry cabinets w/spacious center Island.

Butler's pantry for easy serving to dining room.

Spacious Owners suite with large walk in closet and luxury bath.



Full finished basement with full 3rd bath. Perfect for man cave, media room, family room or game rm.



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home. No Pets. Property is being rented in as is condition. Prospective Resident is responsible to verify condition & amenities prior to renting. Property info not deemed accurate unless on official Vip Realty Website. Beware of online scams and always speak with an authorized Vip Realty Representative regarding our properties for rent.



Call Us Today 614-274-1151



