All apartments in Mount Healthy
Find more places like 1425 Van Fleet Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mount Healthy, OH
/
1425 Van Fleet Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1425 Van Fleet Ave
1425 Van Fleet Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1425 Van Fleet Avenue, Mount Healthy, OH 45231
Mount Healthy
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Mt Health cul-de-sac - Nice cape cod on a dead end street. Large yard. Hardwood floors; fresh and clean. Full basement for storage or extra room.
(RLNE5184047)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave have any available units?
1425 Van Fleet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Healthy, OH
.
Is 1425 Van Fleet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Van Fleet Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Van Fleet Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Healthy
.
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave offer parking?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave have a pool?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave have accessible units?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Van Fleet Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Van Fleet Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
