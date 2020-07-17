All apartments in Montgomery County
554 Burgess Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

554 Burgess Avenue

554 Burgess Avenue · (937) 818-4159
Location

554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH 45415

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1519 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also, $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable. EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!!! Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Burgess Avenue have any available units?
554 Burgess Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 554 Burgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 Burgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Burgess Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 Burgess Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 554 Burgess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 554 Burgess Avenue offers parking.
Does 554 Burgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 Burgess Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Burgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 554 Burgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 554 Burgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 Burgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Burgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 554 Burgess Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Burgess Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Burgess Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
