Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Reserve at Monroe Crossings

801 Coldwater Drive · (513) 547-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH 45050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,137

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 1474 · Avail. now

$1,137

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 1044 · Avail. now

$1,134

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1136 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Monroe Crossings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
playground
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS
Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love. Enjoy our community conveniences such as the high-performance fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, our unparalleled customer service, and the peace of mind of 24-hour emergency maintenance services. With easy access to major highways, I-75 North and South, this warm, close-knit community is considered a hidden gem. We can't wait for you to call The Reserve at Monroe Crossings your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have any available units?
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings has 3 units available starting at $1,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have?
Some of The Reserve at Monroe Crossings's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Monroe Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Monroe Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Monroe Crossings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Monroe Crossings has units with air conditioning.
