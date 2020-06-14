/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 Overbrook Court
250 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
Studio
$2,950
Fully Furnished and Stocked Monthly Rental - Completely furnish, very close to interstate 75. Safe, convenient, friendly community. (RLNE5504665)
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4448 Cabernet Ct.
4448 Cabarnet Court, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
6 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Beckett Ridge
14 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,109
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.