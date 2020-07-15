Apartment List
OH
/
monroe
/
apartments with balcony
71 Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:14 PM
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1762 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,138
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
9 Units Available
University
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$938
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
15 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
29 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:15 PM
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated January 14 at 12:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
5778 Southwater Drive
5778 Southwater, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1305 sqft
Wonderful open floor plan with high ceilings! Living room, dining room, and kitchen open to each other. Living room features built-in decorative fireplace. Walk-out dining room to balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Trenton
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3860 Elter Lane
3860 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
RARE and gorgeous sun-filled end unit 3-bedroom townhouse with 2-car garage & basement! Newer carpet in bedrooms! Gas fireplace, cute kitchen with breakfast nook and walkout to patio and treed views.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Trenton
259 West Aberdeen Drive,
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1486 sqft
259 West Aberdeen Drive, Available 07/24/20 259 W Aberdeen Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come by and check out our 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Trenton.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Springhill
2009 Brell Drive,
2009 Brell Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
864 sqft
2009 Brell Drive, Available 08/02/20 2009 Brell Dr 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Check out our Recently Renovated cute and cozy 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University
915 North University Boulevard,
915 University Boulevard, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
915 North University Boulevard, Available 08/07/20 915 N University Blvd 3BR/1.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2207 Sherman Avenue,
2207 Sherman Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
692 sqft
2207 Sherman Avenue, Available 07/31/20 2207 Sherman 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfields
1900 Aaron Dr. - 1980-E
1900 Aaron Drive, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
896 sqft
Carpet (Replaced July 2020)

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6372 Jamison Way
6372 Jamison Way, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1383 sqft
For Lease only $1595.00/mo. Featuring nearly 1400 Sq Ft Ranch, Vaulted Ceiling, Entry Foyer, Fireplace. Large Master Bedroom w/Full Bath w/Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and Walk-in Closet. Private Rear Yard! No pets, 2 year lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Monroe, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monroe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

