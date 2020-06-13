Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH

Finding an apartment in Monroe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Kaitlin Way,
103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3880 sqft
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wetherington
25 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
9 Units Available
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,086
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Barbara Park
19 Units Available
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
University
8 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherman
1 Unit Available
801 Waite Street,
801 Waite Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1112 sqft
801 Waite Street, Available 06/26/20 801 Waite St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view this spacious, newly remodeled 2BR/1BA two story Middletown home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway Street, Available 06/19/20 1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
4008 Jewell Avenue,
4008 Jewell Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
4008 Jewell Avenue, Available 07/03/20 4008 Jewell Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated cute and cozy 2BR/1BA cape-cod style home located in Middletown has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, hardwood

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Barbara Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
3510 Glencoe Avenue
3510 Glencoe Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
780 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5550 Butler Warren Road
5550 Butler Warren Road, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1534 sqft
This lovely little Mason home just received a facelift throughout and is ready for its first tenant. Convenient location, just across the street from Wiggly Field Dog Park and Voice of America Metro Park. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Trenton
1 Unit Available
446 Sharp Court
446 Sharp Ct, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Trenton
1 Unit Available
203 Day Place
203 Day Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Monroe, OH

Finding an apartment in Monroe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

