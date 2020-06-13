/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Kaitlin Way,
103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1373 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Four Bridges
28 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5550 Butler Warren Road
5550 Butler Warren Road, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1534 sqft
This lovely little Mason home just received a facelift throughout and is ready for its first tenant. Convenient location, just across the street from Wiggly Field Dog Park and Voice of America Metro Park. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
446 Sharp Court
446 Sharp Ct, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
203 Day Place
203 Day Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4448 Cabernet Ct.
4448 Cabarnet Court, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3898 Elter Lane
3898 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1633 sqft
Mason Condo for Lease - Gorgeous & spacious three bedroom condo for lease. Second floor unit. Open space layout, two full baths, two car garage, club house, pool and much more. Condo is just off of Bethany Road.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5777 Lisa Ct
5777 Lisa Court, Mason, OH
5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trenton
1 Unit Available
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3705 Windyhollow Way
3705 Windy Hollow Way, Mason, OH
Hard to find 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom, 2-story home located in the Highly Desired Windmere Neighborhood in Mason Schools! Featuring a 2 Story Great Room with fireplace, Central Vacuum system, Finished Lower Level, Private Fenced