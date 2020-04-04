All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 103 Kaitlin Way,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, OH
/
103 Kaitlin Way,
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

103 Kaitlin Way,

103 Kaitlin Way · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH 45050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Kaitlin Way, · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.5BA home that is almost ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage.its everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Monroe schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Dont miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE3188925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Kaitlin Way, have any available units?
103 Kaitlin Way, has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Kaitlin Way, have?
Some of 103 Kaitlin Way,'s amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Kaitlin Way, currently offering any rent specials?
103 Kaitlin Way, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Kaitlin Way, pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Kaitlin Way, is pet friendly.
Does 103 Kaitlin Way, offer parking?
Yes, 103 Kaitlin Way, does offer parking.
Does 103 Kaitlin Way, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Kaitlin Way, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Kaitlin Way, have a pool?
No, 103 Kaitlin Way, does not have a pool.
Does 103 Kaitlin Way, have accessible units?
No, 103 Kaitlin Way, does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Kaitlin Way, have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Kaitlin Way, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Kaitlin Way, have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Kaitlin Way, does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 103 Kaitlin Way,?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 2 BedroomsMonroe 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Furnished Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OH
Miamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYRichmond, INDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity