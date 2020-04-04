Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.5BA home that is almost ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage.its everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Monroe schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Dont miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



(RLNE3188925)