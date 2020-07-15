/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:33 PM
91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monfort Heights, OH
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights
3537 Epley Lane - 5
3537 Epley Lane, Monfort Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3537 Epley Lane - 5 in Monfort Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Monfort Heights
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated January 14 at 12:11 PM
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Airy
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak. A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3825 Kenker Place - 2
3825 Kenker Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom on second floor of a 2 Family home. Bonus finished attic. Private entry. Large eat in kitchen features wood cabinets. Unit has hardwood floors throughout. Storage available in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Monfort Heights
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Fairmont
1940 Queen City Ave
1940 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - HANDYMAN SPECIAL - 1940 Queen City Ave CINCINNATI, OH 45214 Sale price is $30,000.00 you will need 10% down plus closing cost.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2365-1 Maryland
2365 Maryland Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
2 BR with city and river views 30 units City View
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3127 Worthington Avenue - Apt 1
3127 Worthington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath in westwood $725/mo [Original Rent $825] New flooring New Appliances New Paint Coin Laundry in the basement Section 8 Allowed Newly renovated units - 4 Units are available for rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Price Hill
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
778 Summit Avenue - 3
778 Summit Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath; top floor unit nestled on a cul-de-sac street at the edge of the Incline District.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
4747 Howard Avenue,
4747 Howard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
767 sqft
4747 Howard Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **$99 Deposit Special** - **$99 Deposit Special** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3216 Gobel Avenue - Apt 1
3216 Gobel Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath in westwood $725/mo [Original Rent $825] New flooring New Appliances New Paint Coin Laundry in the basement Section 8 Allowed Newly renovated units - 4 Units are available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4561 Foley Rd - 3
4561 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, first floor condo in Delhi - Take a virtual tour at the link below: https://my.matterport.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
518 Riddle Road
518 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
This spacious unit was recently remodeled! Brand new flooring throughout. Bathrooms have received a facelift with new vanities and toilets. Kitchen has a convenient breakfast bar and includes all appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Healthy
7813 Elizabeth Street
7813 Elizabeth Street, Mount Healthy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment- duplex. Upstairs unit #2. Central air, and updated baths and flooring, new carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Monfort Heights
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
98 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBridgetown, OHNorthbrook, OHFort Wright, KYWoodlawn, OHDayton, KYBellevue, KY