3225 Yellow Finch Way Columbus Oh 43231-4517

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool pool table garage

This absolutely beautiful home is only a year old and has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a huge loft complete with 70 in smart TV, pub table,couch and pool table! Fabulous open floor plan boasts plenty of entertaining space and a gourmet kitchen with a walk in pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Make a cozy fire in the fireplace this Winter. Drop book bags and boots in the mud room off the garage entrance. Flex room at the front of the home can be a formal living room, office or library. You will enjoy the convenience of the 2nd floor laundry complete with washer and dryer. The master suite features a deluxe master bath and walk in closet. There is a large unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great curb appeal and plenty of storage in the attached 2 car garage. WESTERVILLE SCHOOLS and you can walk to the elementary. Easy access to freeways and shopping at Easton. Pet possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking.