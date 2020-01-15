3225 Yellow Finch Way Columbus Oh 43231-4517

Amenities
This absolutely beautiful home is only a year old and has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a huge loft complete with 70 in smart TV, pub table,couch and pool table! Fabulous open floor plan boasts plenty of entertaining space and a gourmet kitchen with a walk in pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Make a cozy fire in the fireplace this Winter. Drop book bags and boots in the mud room off the garage entrance. Flex room at the front of the home can be a formal living room, office or library. You will enjoy the convenience of the 2nd floor laundry complete with washer and dryer. The master suite features a deluxe master bath and walk in closet. There is a large unfinished basement for your storage needs. Great curb appeal and plenty of storage in the attached 2 car garage. WESTERVILLE SCHOOLS and you can walk to the elementary. Easy access to freeways and shopping at Easton. Pet possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking.