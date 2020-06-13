/
3 bedroom apartments
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milford, OH
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Loveland
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Loveland
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Day Heights
5703 Blue Spruce Drive
5703 Blue Spruce Drive, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Summerside
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Dry Run
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.
Dry Run
2754 TURNKEY
2754 Turnkey Court, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
3BEDROOM 3BATH UPDATED RANCH! - 3 BEDROOM, 3BATH UPDATED RANCH with finished basement. Large kitchen with skylight and screened in porch. (RLNE5819366)
The Village of Indian Hill
7725 Annesdale Drive
7725 Annesdale Drive, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
Gorgeous Indian Hill home in the heart of the Village available for lease. Custom built, full brick exterior, 10 ft ceilings, five bedrooms on 2nd floor including the master suite. Gourmet kitchen, fabulous private yard.
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Forestville
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Hyde Park
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1427 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
