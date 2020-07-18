All apartments in Middletown
Middletown, OH
827 Sixteenth Avenue,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

827 Sixteenth Avenue,

827 16th Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Middletown
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

827 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
Douglass

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 827 Sixteenth Avenue, · Avail. Jul 31

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
827 Sixteenth Avenue, Available 07/31/20 827 Sixteenth 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Recently renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Middletown. This home has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, tile, hardwood flooring, w/d hookup, full basement, and off street parking. Come check this beautiful home out before it's too late! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!!
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2564857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, have any available units?
827 Sixteenth Avenue, has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, have?
Some of 827 Sixteenth Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Sixteenth Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
827 Sixteenth Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Sixteenth Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Sixteenth Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 827 Sixteenth Avenue, offers parking.
Does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Sixteenth Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, have a pool?
No, 827 Sixteenth Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 827 Sixteenth Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Sixteenth Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Sixteenth Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
