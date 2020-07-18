All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1813 Winton Street

1813 Winton Street · (513) 737-2640
Location

1813 Winton Street, Middletown, OH 45044
Mayfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1813 Winton Street · Avail. Jul 31

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1813 Winton Street Available 07/31/20 1813 Winton 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our lovely 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio. This recently renovated home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, 1 car detached garage, central air, updated bathroom, and has updated flooring. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. Outside you'll find a covered front porch and a partially fenced back yard. Visit www.bbrents.com to apply today
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4437683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Winton Street have any available units?
1813 Winton Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Winton Street have?
Some of 1813 Winton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Winton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Winton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 1813 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 1813 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.
