Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM

44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, OH

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$988
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Results within 5 miles of Miamisburg
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Sunset Pl
50 Sunset Place, Germantown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1321 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Call ASAP for an appointment. Absolutely stunning three Bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with all the charm just minutes to downtown Germantown.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Willis Way
123 Willis Way, Germantown, OH
Available 07/11/20 Available early July! Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home, in sought after Ron Heights at the end of a cul-de-sac, with all the charm just minutes drive to downtown Germantown.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9582 Tahoe Drive
9582 Tahoe Drive, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Lofted Condo in Centerville School District - This gorgeous unit with 3 bedrooms, with a lower level family room, 3.5 baths is fully furnished and ready for your extended stay.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
664 David Boulevard
664 David Blvd, Franklin, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1455 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Germantown Village
1 Unit Available
26 N Cherry St
26 North Cherry Street, Germantown, OH
Showing Now! Available April 1st. Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home with all the charm in the heart of downtown Germantown.
Results within 10 miles of Miamisburg
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
1318 Pursell Avenue
1318 Pursell Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1194 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1004 Ansel Drive
1004 Ansel Drive, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2473 East Dorothy Lane
2473 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Kettering. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Gardendale Avenue
4620 Gardendale Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1244 sqft
4620 Gardendale Avenue Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage - !!! Please Read!!! Call Scott (513)970-8562 4620 Gardendale Avenue Dayton, OH 45417 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 South Broadway Street,
12 South Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1108 sqft
12 South Broadway Street, Available 06/19/20 12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4692 Curundu Avenue
4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562 4692 Curundu Avenue Dayton, OH 45416 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)

June 2020 Miamisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miamisburg Rent Report. Miamisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miamisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miamisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miamisburg Rent Report. Miamisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miamisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Miamisburg rents held steady over the past month

Miamisburg rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Miamisburg stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Miamisburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miamisburg, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Miamisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Miamisburg, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Miamisburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Miamisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Miamisburg.
    • While Miamisburg's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miamisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Miamisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

