pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
3 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
30 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Results within 5 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
32 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,130
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
21 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1524 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 Jackson Street 3
8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 101033 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, July 11th, between 12-1pm No Private Showings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Greenfield Ln
511 Greenfield Lane, Painesville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37849 Second Street 1 Lower
37849 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486 Available August 1, 2020 No Private Showings.
Results within 10 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
30901 Lakeshore Blvd.
30901 Lake Shore Blvd, Willowick, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
660 sqft
Shoregate Towers - Property Id: 258767 Gorgeous lake front apartment community with breath-taking views. We have recently remodeled apartment homes available with luxury vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, fixtures,kitchens and baths.
