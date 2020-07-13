Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly courtyard online portal

Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds. Our community is conveniently located with easy access to I-271, I-480, and I-90. Enjoy the array of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment at Beachwood Place Mall and Legacy Village, which is less than 5 miles away. Our spacious one and two bedroom Mayfield Village apartments for rent feature large bay windows, private balconies or patios, cozy eat-in kitchens and formal dining rooms. Some homes feature a separate den that can be used for an office or spare bedroom. Enjoy our resort-style amenities such as our outdoor pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, racquetball court and more! Take care of business at our Wi-Fi equipped business center. We also offer a beautiful party room that you can reserve for your next event.