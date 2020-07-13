Amenities
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds. Our community is conveniently located with easy access to I-271, I-480, and I-90. Enjoy the array of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment at Beachwood Place Mall and Legacy Village, which is less than 5 miles away. Our spacious one and two bedroom Mayfield Village apartments for rent feature large bay windows, private balconies or patios, cozy eat-in kitchens and formal dining rooms. Some homes feature a separate den that can be used for an office or spare bedroom. Enjoy our resort-style amenities such as our outdoor pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, racquetball court and more! Take care of business at our Wi-Fi equipped business center. We also offer a beautiful party room that you can reserve for your next event.