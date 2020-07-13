All apartments in Mayfield
Find more places like The Village at Mayfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mayfield, OH
/
The Village at Mayfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

The Village at Mayfield

919 Aintree Park Dr · (440) 652-8126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mayfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH 44143

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-203 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 16-101 · Avail. now

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 28-102 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Mayfield.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds. Our community is conveniently located with easy access to I-271, I-480, and I-90. Enjoy the array of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment at Beachwood Place Mall and Legacy Village, which is less than 5 miles away. Our spacious one and two bedroom Mayfield Village apartments for rent feature large bay windows, private balconies or patios, cozy eat-in kitchens and formal dining rooms. Some homes feature a separate den that can be used for an office or spare bedroom. Enjoy our resort-style amenities such as our outdoor pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, racquetball court and more! Take care of business at our Wi-Fi equipped business center. We also offer a beautiful party room that you can reserve for your next event.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved: $30/month.
Storage Details: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Mayfield have any available units?
The Village at Mayfield has 6 units available starting at $1,094 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Village at Mayfield have?
Some of The Village at Mayfield's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Mayfield currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Mayfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Mayfield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Mayfield is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Mayfield offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Mayfield offers parking.
Does The Village at Mayfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village at Mayfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Mayfield have a pool?
No, The Village at Mayfield does not have a pool.
Does The Village at Mayfield have accessible units?
No, The Village at Mayfield does not have accessible units.
Does The Village at Mayfield have units with dishwashers?
No, The Village at Mayfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Village at Mayfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Village at Mayfield has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Village at Mayfield?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mayfield 1 BedroomsMayfield 2 Bedrooms
Mayfield Apartments with ParkingMayfield Apartments with Pool
Mayfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OH
North Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH
Warren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity