/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mayfield, OH
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
27 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
28 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,280
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
46 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
4 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1877 Temblethurst Rd
1877 Temblethurst Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Sweet Cape Cod on Prime Street in South Euclid! Two bedrooms on first and two up, each floor with a full bath, totally redone! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with adjacent dining area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bexley Park
4144 Hinsdale Rd
4144 Hinsdale Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
4144 Hinsdale Rd South Euclid, OH 44121 - This charming cape cod bungalow is just waiting for your personal touches! It features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and two first floor bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1977 E. 224th Street
1977 East 224th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Absolutely Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,100.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,100.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37849 Second Street 1 Lower
37849 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486 Available August 1, 2020 No Private Showings.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch. Complete remodel, new paint, hardwood floors to be refinished downstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
24080 Glenbrook Boulevard
24080 Glenbrook Boulevard, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Full Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,225.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,225.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.
Results within 10 miles of Mayfield
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Similar Pages
Mayfield 1 BedroomsMayfield 2 BedroomsMayfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMayfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMayfield 3 BedroomsMayfield Apartments with Balcony
Mayfield Apartments with BalconyMayfield Apartments with GarageMayfield Apartments with GymMayfield Apartments with ParkingMayfield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OH
North Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH