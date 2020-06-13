Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Mayfield, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Mayfield Heights
35 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7200 Wilson Mills Rd
7200 Wilson Mills Road, Gates Mills, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2541 sqft
Tucked away on a serenely wooded lot overlooking the Chagrin River, this charming historical home in Gates Mills is awaiting a new tenant! Originally built in 1855, this home began as a one-room school house and evolved into a charming single-family
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
2 Units Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
$595
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Executive Club
3434 E Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Executive Club! We are 72 garden style apartments right across from Eton Village and part of the Orange Village school district! Please visit our website, executiveclubapt.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln
1806 Lincoln Road, Wickliffe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great location! Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and very large fenced in backyard with patio. The full Bathroom has recently been remodeled. Neutral new paint throughout. Fresh landscaping. All Kitchen appliances included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1927 Brainard Rd
1927 Brainard Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1614 sqft
Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
25211 Wimbledon Rd
25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2532 sqft
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1496 Sherbrook Rd
1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1018 sqft
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5143 Edenhurst
5143 Edenhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mayfield, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mayfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

