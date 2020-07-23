/
/
lawrence county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:24 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Lawrence County, PA📍
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1924 Prospect
1924 Prospect Street, South New Castle, PA
4 Bedrooms
$850
Shenango School District 4 bed 1 bath ready now! - This amazing home is ready for move in! Start the summer off right with this expansive back yard! 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 on main floor, large living room, bright kitchen with main floor laundry.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Pittsburgh Circle
105 2nd St
105 2nd Street, Ellwood City, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Great private location in the heart of Pittsburgh Circle area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
370 McFarland Lane
370 Mcfarland Lane, Lawrence County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy a quiet rural setting with sweeping views in this updated brick Cape Cod.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3438 State Route 208
3438 Pennsylvania Highway 208, Lawrence County, PA
Studio
$2,500
Beautiful Building Space for Lease in New Wilmington Township, ready for Professional or Medical use with approximately 3300 sq ft.
1 of 1
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 E. WASHINGTON STREET
1240 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Great looking 3 bed 2 bath Updated House - Come see this nicely renovated, spacious house in close proximity to various shops and restaurants. Call or text 724-971-1110 to set up appointment to view! (RLNE4651907)
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
229 N Jefferson St
229 North Jefferson Street, New Castle, PA
Studio
$1,900
Intersection influence, high traffic area and corner lot. 8 to 10 office spaces on first floor with break room/kitchenette area, front reception area or waiting room, and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence County
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
264 West Liberty St
264 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 264 West Liberty St in Hubbard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
355-363 Perry Highway
355 Perry Hwy, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful country setting close to everything. Just minutes from major roadways, schools, parks, shopping dining, and more. Several 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available. Ample Parking and on-site laundry.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
204 S Main
204 South Main Street, Slippery Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Two bedroom apartment located right on Main Street! Available starting mid-July 2020. Walking distance to Slippery Rock University campus, and 2 off-street parking spots included! This ground level unit recently had new flooring installed throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
145 Chestnut Street
145 Chestnut Street, Zelienople, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
STANDALONE COMMERCIAL BUILDING SPACE. Located in Zelienople Borough w/ PARKING LOT, approximately 1000 square feet. 30 minutes or less to downtown Pittsburgh, 5 minutes or less to I-79, 15 minutes to PA-Turnpike, 10 minutes to Cranberry Twp.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
1 of 7
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
123 Arlington Dr
123 Arlington Drive, Slippery Rock, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedroom - One Level floor plan Condo in Slippery Rock Butler County Near Slippery Rock University - - One Level Floor Plan - Two Bedroom - Newer Development - 16' x 14' Large Great room open to kitchen and dinette with cathedral ceiling - Attached
Results within 10 miles of Lawrence County
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
973 West Liberty St
973 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,740
4 office spaces for rent. Space 1 and 2 are 108 Sq Ft. office space 3 is 180 Sq Ft. Office Space 4 is 1500 Sq Ft. All offices are fully furnished including desk, chairs and filing cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4521 Grover Dr
4521 Grover Drive, Boardman, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on ground floor. Large bedroom with Two Large closets. On site coin operated Laundry and Carport.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
99 Fairmont Drive #10
99 Fairmont Dr, Hermitage, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
1 bedroom apartment 1 floor hermitage - This cozy apartment is larger than it appears! Large kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hookups and 1 floor living at its finest! (RLNE5975322)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3538 William Flynn Hwy
3538 William Flinn Highway, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 Quaint Little Stone House - Property Id: 174887 Located in the Slippery Rock School District. Updated kitchen, engineered maple flooring and updated bathroom. Has a very nice backyard. No utilities included in rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
158 Waynes Place Upstairs
158 Wayne Place, Sharon, PA
1 Bedroom
$400
2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment - This bright 2nd floor apartment is ready for immediate move in, large kitchen and bathroom, nice size bedroom! (RLNE5916750)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1560 Kimberly B
1560 Kimberly St, Hermitage, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
Efficiency apartment available now! Hermitage Pa! - This rent ready efficiency apartment is ready for immediate move in! Large spaces and bright light is abundant in this apartment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lawrence County area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, South Park Township, Jefferson Hills, and Murrysville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PANiles, OHUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PANew Castle, PAYoungstown, OHBoardman, OHGirard, OHAustintown, OH