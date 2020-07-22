/
11 Apartments for rent in Columbiana County, OH📍
319 North Main St
319 North Main Street, Columbiana, OH
Studio
$1,625
6624 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to move your business to Columbiana. Excellent exposure with property located on Main Street. Multiple suites available which could fit any number of busineses (medical, insurance and retail among others.
1275 E 9th St
1275 East 9th Street, Salem, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1648 sqft
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE Minimum down payment - $6,000 Up to $300 monthly possible credit towards purchase price. RENT TO OWN our home at 1275 E 9th Street in Salem.You will love this stunning 3 bedroom updated home.
462 S Lincoln Ave
462 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our Charming Southern Colonial in the Historical District of Salem, Ohio.
103 East State St
103 East State Street, Alliance, OH
Studio
$1,836
2448 sqft
Fantastic business location! Just past the intersection of State St and Union Ave, at State St and Cherry Ave. Classically handsome, brick, stand alone building with corner exposure.
18 Fourth street
18 4th Street, Midland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Cute Townhouse for rent just off Rt68 VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
13659 West Akron Canfield Rd
13659 Akron Canfield Road, Mahoning County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Check out this newly renovated farm home within eyesight of Western Reserve Local Schools. Right on 224 in Berlin Center, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on just under 2 acres surrounded by 72 acres of farmed fields.
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.
563 Janet
563 Janet Drive, Canfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
563 Janet Available 09/01/20 Excellent Location and Condition! 3 Bedroom Canfield Ranch Home for Rent - Beautiful, very well maintained 3 Bedroom , basement-less, Canfield ranch home for rent.
275 Barclay Hill Rd
275 Barclay Hill Road, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Totally renovated 2 bedroom duplex for lease in Brighton Township. Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement with one car integral garage. Off street parking also available. Tenants pay all utilities.
