36 Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH with hardwood floors
There's a lot to love in Loveland! Okay, so it may not be the fancy summer playground of Ohio's rich and famous anymore like it once was, but Loveland is still a charming little place to call home. Loveland was known as the "Little Switzerland of the Miami Valley" in the first years after it was founded in the early 1800s.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Loveland is home to 12,081 people. Yet this small town manages to straddle the borders of three counties: Hamilton, Clermont and Warren. It's a mostly residential city, sometimes called a "bedroom community," (but hey, it has kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms too!) It also has plenty of restaurants and shopping. Loveland is a part of the greater Cincinnati area, with the northern edge of the metropolis about 15 miles to the southwest. Downtown Cincy is a 23-mile drive away, or about 30 minutes down I-71. Walking will take you about six and half hours. We're not sure how long it will take to paddle a canoe, but please let us know. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Loveland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.