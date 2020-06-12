Apartment List
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH

19 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Landen
20 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Results within 5 miles of Loveland
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Mulberry
Contact for Availability
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
38 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1243 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1270 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.

Landen
1 Unit Available
9173 Yarmouth Drive
9173 Yarmouth Drive, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live in Nantucket, close to everything in town. Tucked back from the main road, but near shops, groceries, highways, schools, hospitals, and the library.

Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10555 Montgomery Road
10555 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1307 sqft
Prime location, Over 2000sf, & Sycamore Schools! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this 3-level townhome where 1st floor has bedroom & full bath making no steps an option. Finished walkout LL w/ wet bar, Detached Gargage, & more.

1 Unit Available
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.
Results within 10 miles of Loveland
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Wetherington
25 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Kenwood
4 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1014 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.

June 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents declined slightly over the past month

Loveland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Loveland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Loveland.
    • While Loveland's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

