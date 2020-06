Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets. To the right is the alley kitchen and dining area with new vinyl plank flooring. There are also three bedrooms with closets and the full bathroom. The home has laundry room and a nice yard with detached 1.5 car garage. Going fast drive by today then call for your appointment 440-246-6217.



(RLNE2651153)