3119 Sterling Road

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and the full bathroom. Upstairs is the third bedroom with half bath and large closets. The home has a fenced rear yard and detached 1/5 car garage. Take a drive by today! Don't miss out, Apply Now or Schedule your Guided Virtual Tour on Landlord Leasing's website.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website. Schedule your tour and you will receive a Zoom Meeting ID and Password by text message prior to the appointment. Don't miss out, feel free to drive by the house today. Thanks for your interest in our homes.



