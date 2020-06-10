All apartments in Lorain
3119 Sterling Road
3119 Sterling Road

3119 Sterling Rd · (440) 246-6217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3119 Sterling Rd, Lorain, OH 44052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3119 Sterling Road · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1199 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and the full bathroom. Upstairs is the third bedroom with half bath and large closets. The home has a fenced rear yard and detached 1/5 car garage. Take a drive by today! Don't miss out, Apply Now or Schedule your Guided Virtual Tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website. Schedule your tour and you will receive a Zoom Meeting ID and Password by text message prior to the appointment. Don't miss out, feel free to drive by the house today. Thanks for your interest in our homes.

(RLNE4717055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Sterling Road have any available units?
3119 Sterling Road has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lorain, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
Is 3119 Sterling Road currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Sterling Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Sterling Road pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Sterling Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorain.
Does 3119 Sterling Road offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Sterling Road does offer parking.
Does 3119 Sterling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Sterling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Sterling Road have a pool?
No, 3119 Sterling Road does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Sterling Road have accessible units?
No, 3119 Sterling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Sterling Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Sterling Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Sterling Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Sterling Road does not have units with air conditioning.
